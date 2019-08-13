9-year-old gets wish granted in Lexington

From the outside, Kadence Carr she looks like your typical 9-year-old- happy and healthy.

But behind that brave smile, there's pain. A few years ago, Kadence was diagnosed with a brain tumor. It's been a tough road, but Tuesday was easy to enjoy.

It was Kadence's Make-A-Wish day, featuring a few firsts.

Kadence has made the trip from Rockholds to Lexington many times for check-ups and chemo, but Tuesday was her first time in a limousine.

Their destination was the Magical Toy Shoppe, where her main wish was granted.

"She could have done anything she wanted to do, trip, anything. But what she wanted most of all was one of these realistic babies," said Erma Hilton, Kadence's aunt.

Make-A-Wish went a step further, with another new experience. Her first shopping spree to spoil her new babies with new accessories.

From there Kadence made her first trip to Malibu Jacks to throw a shower for her new babies, where for the first time in a long time she can forget her worries and focus on being a kid.

"That is what Make-A-Wish is all about," said Faith Hacker, Make-A-Wish's senior development officer. "It brings kids strength, hope and joy that they sometimes don't have because of what they're going through."

Make-A-Wish grants around 150 wishes a year in Kentucky, but with more than 400 children still on a waiting list, it needs help. To learn more about volunteering, visit wish.org. You can make a donation there as well.