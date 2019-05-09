911 call details witness account of Lexington officer's driving before DUI arrest

A newly-released 911 call is detailing what one witness saw moments before a Lexington officer was arrested for DUI in Cynthiana.

Cynthiana Harrison County E911 released a nearly five-minute call from a concerned driver who was detailing Officer Jeffery Burden's erratic driving Tuesday in a Lexington police cruiser.

"Hey, uh, I've got, this is a weird one...I've got a Lexington police officer in front of me on (U.S.) 62. I think he's falling asleep," the 911 caller said.

The caller would detail several instances of dangerous driving, as he said the officer nearly hit a sign and ran off the road during the call.

"Oh! He just about hit one. He's all over. He's really drunk or really asleep," the caller said.

Authorities say Burden would eventually hit a pole at a Cynthiana gas station protecting gas pumps. He would have a hard time standing up after exiting the vehicle. His girlfriend told police he was on several medications.

Burden was off-duty at the time of the arrest. He was relieved of his sworn duties and is now on administrative assignment while the investigation continues.