911 hit by curious, confused calls after quake felt in Southern Kentucky

As hundreds wondered what caused their homes and businesses to shake during Monday's earthquakes, Whitley County 911 was busy taking all the curious calls.

The 3.8 magnitude earthquake caught the attention of the majority of Southern Kentucky. (WKYT)

Whitley County 911 took in dozens of calls. The U.S. Geological Survey pinpoints the 3.8 magnitude earthquake just 40 miles south of Fincastle, Tennessee.

However, the shake was felt in every nook and cranny of southern Kentucky.

"I tell you what. The ground shook, my trailer shook," said one of the callers to Whitley County 911.

The U.S Geological Survey says it didn't last long, but it did show up on a seismograph in Lexington.

"It's not uncommon that earthquakes do occur and frequently in this area so there could be another one in the near future? We don't know that, but typically there are years between larger events like this one," said Seismothologist Seth Carpenter.

However, this earthquake was just enough to catch the attention of the majority of Southern Kentucky.

"It shook every picture on my wall. It shook the floors and everything," said a caller to Whitley County 911.

The U.S. Geological Survey says this earthquake was actually the second of the week. Another 2.8 magnitude earthquake was reported in Williamsburg on Sunday.