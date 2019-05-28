940 cases of measles in 26 states so far this year, CDC reports

This year’s measles outbreak is reaching levels not seen in 25 years.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is reporting 940 confirmed cases of measles in the U.S. so far this year.

That’s 60 more reported cases than last week.

Officials say we are very close to surpassing 1994’s outbreak. Back then, the country was hit with 963 confirmed cases of the measles.

As it stands now, 26 states have confirmed cases. New York is seeing it the worst, with more new cases reported weekly than any other state.

Copyright 2019 CNN. All rights reserved.