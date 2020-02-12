98-year-old Girl Scout continues annual cookie sales

It's that time of the year to stock up on boxes of Peanut Butter Patties, Caramel Delights and Thin Mints.

Ronnie Backenstoe is still selling Girl Scout cookies at age 98. (Source: WFMZ via CNN)

Perhaps the most excited Girl Scout around is 98-year-old Ronnie Backenstoe. She’s proudly donned the Girl Scout uniform for 88 years.

“I became a Girl Scout in 1932. I wanted to be one so badly. My mother said, ‘when you’re 10.’ So when I was 10, I was ready to go,” said Backenstoe.

Backenstoe’s adventures in the Scouts have taken her from coast to coast and around the world. She recalls traveling later in life as a scoutmaster to Jamaica and Switzerland with her troop.

"I don't know if you ever tried to get into a uniform in a pup tent. I did. It's not easy,” she said with a laugh.

Even in retirement, Backenstoe is still going strong.

"Her stamina, her energy, her mind, she's non-stop,” Troop Leader Barbara Allen Perelli said.

"She just makes me laugh when I'm with her,” said Senior Girl Scout Amber Holl.

Backenstoe said she’s happiest while selling cookies alongside her fellow scouts.

When she first became a Girl Scout in the 1930s, there were only three types of cookies and they only cost about 15 cents a box.

The price has certainly gone up, but Backenstoe says her mission remains the same - to inspire and educate future generations.

“I think that was just part of living and that's what really Girl Scouting is. It teaches you how to live,” she said.

Backenstoe plans to be out selling more cookies at the end of the month.

