Fire officials in Lawrenceburg are investigating a deadly house fire.

It happened Tuesday afternoon at a home on Court Street.

They say a 98-year-old woman died.

Investigators say the fire started in the kitchen.

Fire officials say they pulled the woman out of the home, but she was unresponsive. She was taken to the hospital where she died.

No one else was hurt.

Investigators are working to determine what caused the fire.