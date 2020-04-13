99-year-old recovers from coronavirus, returns home to cheers from family in Ill.

In a long-awaited homecoming, a 99-year-old woman in Illinois was welcomed home from the hospital by cheering family members after winning her battle against COVID-19.

Waiting to welcome home 99-year-old Betty Draper from the hospital, family and friends lined the street Wednesday with signs that read “Draper Strong” and “99! Stronger than COVID-19!” in Springfield, Illinois. They cheered as she pulled into the driveway.

“It just shows the unity in our family,” said Betty’s son, Sam Draper. "Just a huge collective sigh of relief from everybody and, I think, a realization that all our prayers and all our wishes came true. She’s back with us.”

Sam Draper says his mom beat the odds with her fight against COVID-19. She was tested for the virus two weeks ago and got the positive result a few days later.

"We were very concerned. She had a few rough days," he said.

Now that his mother is home, Sam Draper says he’s excited to spend time with her.

“I’m gonna hug her for a long time because I really miss that from my mother,” he said.

Betty Draper’s granddaughter, Kim Draper, says her grandmother’s recovery gives her hope that others diagnosed with COVID-19 can overcome it.

“For her to beat COVID at 99, it’s amazing because in the news, we’ve only been hearing the bad side of it, and for everyone to be able to see, at 99, it can be beat is just emotional to me,” she said.

Betty Draper still has some recovering to do at home, but she’ll be able to do that with the help of family.

