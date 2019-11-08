A New Mission at former Garrard Co. church, Cliffview

A former church retreat and conference center on Herrington Lake is about to change missions.

The 42-acre property will be the setting for a unique, addiction recovery community for men and women.

For decades the Catholic Church used Cliffview for meetings and retreats. Ginny Ramsey of the Catholic Action Center says, "This is going to be a very special place."

Sitting on a peninsula formed by Herrington Lake and Dix River, it's peaceful and private. Ramsey says, "We are a community movement to help others."

Now the Catholic Action Center, known for serving the homeless in Lexington, is partnering with Mountain Comprehensive Care to open a fifty- bed, addiction recovery community for men and women. Ramsey says, "We feel very strongly that it is definitely going to be a place of healing and serenity for those who did not thick they had a chance."

Alison Grigsby says she, "Lost my home, lost my kids, lost my family."

Grigsby fought addiction for ten years. She grew up not far from here, and will be on staff. She appreciates what the natural setting will bring to recovery.

Rick Godby, a volunteer believes, "the sky is the limit."

Plans includes developing sustainable agriculture programs...that teach new skills. Godby says, "Greenhouses, raised beds gardening, chickens for fresh eggs, bee hives, an Orchard. Let's give people a chance to not only to go to recovery, but also start learning some new skills."

Daryl Hodge says, "I thought this is exactly what we've been waiting for."

As the former coroner in Garrard County, Daryl Hodge has witnessed, up close, the devastation of drug overdoses. Now he's a minister ready to help here.

Hodge says, "I've already got 12 pastors signed up to do devotionals already. I have a ladies group that wants to come and do a women's bible study."

Classes will also be offered through BCTC...all this focused on changing and saving lives. They hope to open the beds for clients in January.

