A bill that would prevent sanctuary cities in Kentucky passes committee

(WKYT SkyEye)
By  | 
Posted:

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky lawmakers are moving forward with a bill to prevent sanctuary cities in the commonwealth.

They've made the issue a top priority for the 2020 legislative session.

[Read more: Senate Bill 1 would prevent sanctuary cities in Kentucky. It's a top priority for lawmakers]

Senate Bill 1 would prohibit law enforcement from enacting, adopting, or otherwise enforcing any sanctuary policy and to support the enforcement of federal immigration law.

The bill passed a committee Thursday after a heavy debate.



 
Comments are posted from viewers like you and do not always reflect the views of this station. powered by Disqus