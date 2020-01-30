A bill that would prevent sanctuary cities in Kentucky passes committee

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky lawmakers are moving forward with a bill to prevent sanctuary cities in the commonwealth.
They've made the issue a top priority for the 2020 legislative session.
Senate Bill 1 would prohibit law enforcement from enacting, adopting, or otherwise enforcing any sanctuary policy and to support the enforcement of federal immigration law.
The bill passed a committee Thursday after a heavy debate.