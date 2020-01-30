A bill that would prevent sanctuary cities in Kentucky passes committee

Kentucky lawmakers are moving forward with a bill to prevent sanctuary cities in the commonwealth. They've made the issue a top priority for the 2020 legislative session. [Read more: Senate Bill 1 would prevent sanctuary cities in Kentucky. It's a top priority for lawmakers] Senate Bill 1 would prohibit law enforcement from enacting, adopting, or otherwise enforcing any sanctuary policy and to support the enforcement of federal immigration law. The bill passed a committee Thursday after a heavy debate.



“This is not a statement on immigration....the question is will we enforce federal law?” Testimony underway on bill dealing with prohibition on cities adopting sanctuary city laws. More on @WKYT @WYMT pic.twitter.com/O2DVJcX8sm — Phil Pendleton (@philtvnews) January 30, 2020

“Senate Bill 1 would require me to prove I am a US citizen. ( I am).” People speaking against bill that would stop cities from forming sanctuary cities for undocumented immigrants. More on @WKYT @WYMT pic.twitter.com/V7oMugEd9G — Phil Pendleton (@philtvnews) January 30, 2020