New emojis will be at your disposal this year.

Emoji Charts released the early versions of the 65 new emojis (117 if you count the skin tones).

Transgender characters are a big addition to the latest update.

There are more animals being added, like a black cat, a seal, and some extinct animals.

It's not clear when the new emojis will be available on your phone.

We picked out a few to highlight, but you can check out the full list here.