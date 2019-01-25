A central Kentucky company celebrates a century of safety

Recently a world record was set at Rupp Arena and it involved a lot of hard hats.

Bullard, a central Kentucky company and a global provider of personal protective equipment handed out 10,000 hard hats to break the Guinness World Record for the largest gathering of people wearing safety helmets at an event!

Thousands of the UK blue hard hats made for quite the site and to a lot of people they had no idea that those hard hats are a Kentucky made product.

Bullard is a 121 year old family owned business that has been in Cynthiana for decades and its founder is the inventor of the hard hat.

WKYT’s Amber Philpott sits down with the fifth generation now leading the charge and who just happens to be a woman.

Tucked away in sleepy Cynthiana is a global powerhouse when it comes to keeping workers safe on the job, quietly producing of all things, hard hats!

Wells Bullard is the fifth generation to lead Bullard, a company steeped in tradition that got its start in mining equipment.

"So my great-great grandfather founded the company in 1898 in San Francisco, California and we actually were selling to the gold and copper mines in California and Nevada," said Wells Bullard, CEO.

Her great-grandfather, E.W. Bullard was really the one who put them on the map.

Returning from World War 1, he was looking for a helmet that would protect miners. He based his idea on the doughboy helmet he wore as a soldier, the year was 1919.

"So he invented the first hard boiled hard hat, and he came up with this process of hard boiling the canvas cap, shellacking them with black paint, putting a leather brim and suspension in them and that's how we became a manufacturer," said Bullard.

In the 1930's one of the first designated "hard hat areas" was at the construction of the Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco.

"The lead engineer on that project came to my great-grandfather and said can you change the hard hat to protect from falling rivets, and so my great grandfather did," said Bullard.

That colossal project also led Bullard to another invention.

Workers sandblasting oxidized steel used on the bridge needed protection from harmful particles so Bullard came up with its first respiratory product.

"I think in our history it’s about listening to and watching our customers do their jobs," said Bullard.

As the company celebrates 100 years of hard hats, it will do so under the leadership of a woman in an industry where there aren't many at the helm.

"I don't feel any different about it, I feel that people have been very welcoming to that and again I think we all need diversity of thought and experience and if I bring some diversity to the table that's great," said Bullard.

Bullard could have stayed on the west coast, but the company moved its operations cross country to central Kentucky and never looked back.

Bullard has called Cynthiana home for decades and in that time hard hats like this have provided for countless employees and their families," said Amber Philpott, WKYT.

There are 230 employees who work at the Cynthiana plant, with more spread out at two locations across the world.

Over the years workers here have helped millions of hard hats roll off the line.

Each hard hat with its signature three ribs is molded and eventually stamped with its own logo, today its hard hats headed for the city of Houston. While there is automation, there is skill required in hand sewing certain Bullard products.

"What every single person who works at Bullard does really matters and can be the difference in allowing somebody to go home safely at the end of the day," said Bullard.

From presidents to the average Joe, the hard hats made here in a small town have had had a big impact in making the job safer for employees all around the world.

Bullard also makes fire helmets, respirators and thermal imaging for fire and rescue. It now has a Bullard Center in Lexington which serves as a development, research and marketing center. Bullard also has offices in Germany and now Singapore.