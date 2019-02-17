'A dream come true': UK student nails half-court shot on ESPN College Gameday

Reality still hasn't set in for McKinley Webb. With just four seconds left on the clock, the University of Kentucky sophomore nailed the half-court shot on ESPN College Gameday.

"I still don't believe it myself, like I keep waiting for somebody to tell me this isn't real, this didn't happen to me, because it's one of those things you never imagine," Webb said.

ORIGINAL STORY: UK student nails half-court shot during ESPN College GameDay

The show returned to Lexington Saturday for the second time this season. It was broadcast from Memorial Coliseum ahead of the highly anticipated Tennessee-Kentucky game.

Webb said he and his friends got up early, arriving at Memorial Coliseum at 4 a.m. Later that morning, Web was chosen among the thousands in attendance to try to make the shot.

Webb works for UK Campus Recreation and Wellness and the intramurals department, which he said helped prepare him to make the fateful shot.

"After work, I'll be hanging out putting up shots, you know half court shots, just goofing around, and I make quite a few of them," Webb said.

Webb said he was feeling nervous about the attempt until he stepped onto the court and all his worries melted away.

"I just got the crowd into it. I was standing there looking around, I was like 'Wow this is crazy,'" Webb said. "I've been a UK fan all my life and I'm looking around at 5,000 crazy UK fans cheering me on, and it's a dream come true really."

Before stepping up to the line, Webb said he got a few pointers from the ESPN crew.

"I was talking to Jay Williams and he was like 'The mistake most people make is they watch every shot they put up and they don't get as many up,' so I was like 'Yeah, I know, I've been watching people do it,' and I was like 'I'm just going to shoot one, turn to you and get another ball,'" Webb said.

Webb said the first ball he put up "looked like a pretty good shot." He said the second hit the back of the rim. The next three were short, he said, because he was trying to adjust.

On his sixth attempt, with time running out, the ball went in. What happened next, Webb said, was a blur.

"After I made the shot I kind of blacked out a little bit and a few F-bombs got dropped," Webb said. "I saw it on Twitter afterward and I was like 'Oh, no. That's not good.'"

ESPN College Gameday has been to Lexington nine times, but Webb is the first to make the shot and win the $19,000 prize.

Webb, who is studying neuroscience and considering a career in optometry, said the money will help pay for his tuition.