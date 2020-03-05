A first for UK: New Cornerstone building will serve beer

The debate on if alcohol should be sold on campus at the University of Kentucky has ended.

For the first time, students will now have the option of beer at UK's newest project.

A new parking garage and food hall at South Limestone and Winslow will sell beer. The building is called Cornerstone and is continuing to be built.

When it's finished the parking garage and shopping area will feature A Cup of Commonwealth, Rolling Oven Pizzaria and West Sixth Brewing.

This is the first time public sales of alcohol will be available on campus. Places like Kroger Field and Rupp Arena only provide alcohol in suites or private events.

UK says this opens doors for students and the entire community.

"We really see this as the front door to the community and downtown for the university. In addition, there is this new retail space both for campus and the community," said Director of Strategic Analysis and Policy Melody Flowers.

UK says this facility will hold 900 new spots for the university.

The university says as of right now this is the only spot that will sell beer.

The entire project will be wrapped up by the fall semester.