A group of recovering addicts in Lexington facing eviction from their sober-living facility apartments

A group of recovering addicts in Lexington has been making strides on their path to sobriety. But, a roadblock hit when they found seven-day eviction notices on the doors of their sober-living facility apartments.

"This could ruin our life," Brandi Carter, one of the residents, said.

From three weeks sober to seven months clean, each person is at a different place in their recovery. And, now all of them are facing eviction after finding the letter Thursday that stated the rent had not been paid. Residents are now required to pay the more than $1,500 balance in full or vacate in seven days.

About 50 people have been living in the group of apartments at Tates Creek Crossing through a program that offers them housing and requires they stay sober and attend classes for substance abuse and mental health.

"I'm surrounded by friends who are trying to be clean and sober and they're doing good,” Lonnie Bowles, another resident said. “Then, all of a sudden, they're in a homeless shelter again when they worked hard to get any little thing that they got."

Many of them said they feel like they got not only a rug but their entire home pulled out from under them. And, it's threatening more than just their housing.

"This could cost our daughter,” Brandi Carter said. “And then who knows what will happen to our marriage because our daughter is our everything."

Brandi and Robert Carter can't regain custody of their two-year-old daughter without showing they have stayed clean, are keeping a steady job, and have a stable place to live. They had accomplished all three until Thursday.

"They sold us a dream basically," Robert Carter said.

It’s a dream they now realize might have been too good to be true.

Infinite Community Achievement is the mental health service many of the residents used for classes. Chief Operating Officer Devarres Alexander said they had a collaboration with another organization called United Youth Care Foundation to provide housing.

"It didn't work out the way we would have wanted it to in this situation," Alexander said.

Though Alexander said there is no paper trail, somewhere in the agreement, communication and the money for rent were lost. Alexander said ICA will no longer be working with United Youth Care, but he said they are doing what they can to help people find new housing.

But, for those we talked to, it's not enough to calm the fears of what comes after day seven.

"I'm just worried if someone goes back out there and decides to use one more time that could be their life," Bowles said.

We have reached out to Tates Creek Crossing’s property manager to see which organization is listed on the actual lease but have not heard back.

We have also tried contacting United Youth Care Foundation for comment and have not gotten a response.