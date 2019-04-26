A look at the Lexington housing market

Last year, Lexington had very few options for those looking for a new home.

But, as the old saying goes, "When the birds are chirping and the flowers are blooming, that's the time to put out that for sale sign."

Although it's still a seller's market in Lexington, there are not many homes for buyers to choose from.

"Last year our inventory was so low, that it was kind of insane out there," said Trey McCallie, a real estate broker at Urban Toolbox. "There were multiple offers on every listing in the $100 to 300-thousand dollar range."

The positive for those looking to buy a home right now is the interest rates.

"One of the big things was they kept threatening us with an interest rate hike and interest rates have actually gone down," McCallie said.

Current rates are in the 3 to 4 percent range. Lenders say they don't see interest rates changing any time soon.

McCallie believes housing inventory will continue to tick up in the Lexington area.

