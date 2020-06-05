A new generation finds their voice during Lexington protest at Jacobson Park

We've seen streets packed with protesters demanding change, but Friday night a generation we've not yet heard from spoke up.

Dozens of children learned how to use their voice during a protest just for them at Jacobson Park Friday night. (WKYT)

Dozens of children, and their parents, packed Jacobson Park in Lexington to protest the racial injustice in the world.

"I want to say they need to stop killing black people, and it's not good to keep killing black people."

"I just wanted my voice to be heard, and I'm tired of being scared my brother isn't going to come home one day."

Those are some of the things children told WKYT's Nick Oliver.

Loving this story. It’s a generation that we haven’t heard from but is so aware of the current climate. pic.twitter.com/xULGJU94kF — Nick Oliver (@WKYTNick) June 6, 2020

Each child made a sign, and leaders there helped them understand what's happening in the world.

An all kids protest is currently being held inside Jacobson Park. They are making signs and will later sing happy birthday to Breonna Taylor. @WKYT pic.twitter.com/PAlnI7JioN — Nick Oliver (@WKYTNick) June 5, 2020

They also taught the children how they could push for change using their voice.

"It's important because they want children to know about black lives matter."

"I want to say that you should always treat people the same as you want to be treated."

Those are some of the messages shared with a new generation.

The children also lit candles to remember those who have died due to racism, and they even sang happy birthday to Breonna Taylor.