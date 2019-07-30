'A person deserves to be claimed:' Community shows up to Tenn. veteran's funeral

It was a day of honor for Cocke County's fallen Vietnam veteran, Robert Salisbury. There is no face to go with his name; There's only a story.

"These veterans deserve support no matter what branch they served," Alfred Holland with the East Tennessee Patriot Guard Riders said.

Salisbury was a decorated veteran, a classified rifle expert and made homes across the county.

"{He was a} very intelligent man...very clean," Michael Powell, his neighbor, said.

A final salute for his service was held at the East Tennessee Veteran's Cemetery Monday afternoon. No blood relatives attended the service, but he didn't die alone. His neighbors were right there.

"I just tried to be a good friend to him. I did everything for him that I would want someone to do for me. So, if I made an impact on this life, that's awesome. But, I promised him I'd see him to the end," said Powell. "I like to think I kept my word."

More than 50 strangers made an impact, too. They stepped in as family.

"A person deserves to be claimed, especially when they fought for our country and sacrificed to much," Powell said.

