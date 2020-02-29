A recovering Whitley County braces for impact with heavy rain in the forecast

It was just a mere few weeks ago that many properties in Whitley County were covered in flood water from the Cumberland River. With even more rain on the horizon, EMA wants residents to take extra caution.

"Really the most important thing- don't drive through it. You know, we've had a fatality which I'm sure he didn't realize the water was up as much as it was and then we have people trying to drive through it that we had to rescue," Danny Moses,Whitley Co EMA Director, said. "It's not worth it, just turn around."

Moses is hoping that residents head his warning to turn around, don't drown. And as a new round of rain looks to roll in, residents recall the strong and dangerous powers the flood waters had earlier this month.

"It's a hard thing to deal with. Water comes at you from all directions. A bullet has just one direction," William Green said. "The devastation of the water is just something that I can't describe unless you went through it yourself because there is no defending water. When it gets up so high you have to swim or sink."

Until flood waters become a threat again, Green and many residents of Whitley county will continue in their relief efforts... gutting homes... and rebuilding lives.