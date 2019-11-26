A third person has died after a home explosion in Wolfe County

Troopers say six people were in the home at the time of the fire, but only four were able to escape. (Photo: WKYT/Krista Frost)
Updated: Tue 11:10 AM, Nov 26, 2019

CAMPTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Fayette County Coroner's Office says 80-year-old Albert Vanderpool has died after escaping a home that exploded in Wolfe County.

The home off Highway 15 south of Campton exploded on Saturday afternoon.

Kentucky State Police say two people died in the explosion. Investigators say they were in the basement.

The Wolfe County coroner says 52-year-old Phillip Vanderpool and his wife 48-year-old Sueann Vanderpool were killed.

Investigators do not yet know what caused the explosion.

A GoFundMe page has been set up for the family. You can donate here.

 
