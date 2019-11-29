'A vicious cycle': Activists say shootings show urgency of resolving problems nonviolently

Advocates say several recent shootings in Lexington show just how important it is to find ways other than violence to resolve problems.

"It's a vicious cycle," said Anita Franklin, an anti-violence activist. "And for Thanksgiving, do we feel like celebrating with our other family when we have an empty chair?"

Police are investigating several shootings that have happened during this holiday week in Lexington.

The first was Wednesday night at an apartment complex off Harrodsburg Road. Terrence Fister is now charged with murder, accused of shooting Robert Smith after a fight.

Then there were two serious shootings on Thanksgiving Day.

The first happened at an apartment complex on Old Todds Road. Police say a man there had life-threatening injuries after he was shot in the chest.

A few hours later police say they found someone shot at a townhome on Nelson Avenue near Triple Crown Parkway.

Anti-violence activists say these shootings serve as important reminders that our community, culture and society need to find different - non-violent - ways to resolve problems.

"It's just a lack of respect, a lack of morals," said Franklin, who became an activist after her son was killed in a 2014 shooting. "And we need to hold them accountable."

Earlier this month Lexington law enforcement teamed up with federal authorities to announce 'Project Guardian,' a new initiative to investigate, prosecute and prevent gun crimes.

Advocates say it takes everyone to step up, starting with seeing something, saying something and doing something to stop the violence.

"I just feel like we need to go back to that 'village.' We're responsible for each other," Franklin said. "It's not being a nosy neighbor, it's about being a neighbor."

Franklin says she is hosting a city-wide open forum on December 28 to discuss solutions to violence.

