AA still offering support through online meetings

Alcoholics Anonymous is one of many groups to change the way they help people by holding online meetings for those seeking support and help.

Chair person to AA's Bluegrass Intergroup Anthony G told WKYT that AA began moving meetings online once churches and other organizations were asked to stop holding in person meetings.

"There's a link to our website that says Lexington online meetings, there is literally over 75 AA meetings going on in the Lexington area," Anthony said.

Meetings are held several times throughout the day and some are open to the general public. At a time when many are not leaving the house, reaching out for help may be more difficult for some because of the lack of in-person support similar to what Anthony had when he got sober.

"A person called me, they told me to met them somewhere. Then they got me in their truck and took me to a meeting."

That was seven years ago now, but Anthony said it's never too late for someone to get the help they need.

If you or someone you know is looking for support you can log onto AA's Bluegrass Intergroup meetings throughout the week.

