AAA: Good weather, but prepare for busy roads this week

People dreaming of a White Christmas this year are likely to be disappointed.

AAA estimates around 115 million Americans will be traveling between now and the first of the year. (Photo: WKYT/Victor Puente)

If you’re a fan of slightly warmer temperatures, though, the news is good, especially for people hitting the road this holiday season. Just remember that while you’re enjoying the ice-free roads, you’ll be doing it with plenty of other drivers.

AAA expects this weekend to break records when it comes to the number of people traveling for Christmas. This weekend will also include the busiest shopping day of the year.

AAA estimates around 115 million Americans will be traveling from tomorrow through the first of the year. That would break a record since they’ve started keeping track. There is some good news, they expect that number will be broken up a little bit with some people traveling over the weekend, others waiting until Monday or Tuesday to get on the road.

This weekend also includes “Super Saturday.” The National Retail Federation says about 150 million shoppers will be out using the last Saturday before Christmas as a chance to wrap up their holiday gift-buying.

AAA wants to remind people that even if there’s good travel weather here, drivers will want to prepare for weather conditions at their destination. They also say the days after Christmas could be more congested for people heading home.

"Coming back, we are expecting quite a bit of travel by road on the 26th and 27th," says Lori Weaver Hawkins, with AAA. "They are going to be really heavy days, especially if you are traveling quite a ways and you are coming through some large metro areas as you drive back. Make sure you leave yourself some extra time."

With all of those people out this weekend, drivers may want to double-check to see if shopping destinations have extended their hours. The Fayette Mall will be open until 10 p.m. Friday night and will be open until 11 Saturday night to give people a little bit of extra time to finish up that shopping.