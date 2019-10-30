AAA: Prepare your vehicle for winter sooner rather than later

A major temperature change is headed toward Central Kentucky in the coming days as we grow ever closer to the switch from fall to winter.

AAA urges drivers to winterize their vehicles before the temperatures drop. (Photo: WKYT/Adam Burniston)

That’s why AAA is reminding drivers to make sure their car fluids and tire treads are up to par well before the cold weather arrives.

Most importantly, AAA says motorists should check their car’s battery.

SOT (0:20-0:29) Jed Bowles, AAA Lexington Fleet Operations Manager

"We average about 30,000 calls a year, and other those 30,000 calls, battery calls are at least 50 if not more, 55 percent of those,” says AAA Lexington Fleet Operations Manager, Jed Bowles.

Along with checking the battery and doing other maintenance before the winter months, AAA says it's equally important to prepare an emergency kit just in case drivers get stuck on the side of the road this winter.

"That can be something as simple as having blankets, water, things that if you were in an accident and subjected to several hours on the side of the road, that you could use."

They also say not to wait until the weather changes, and to prepare now instead.

"It's a little bit easier to deal with when it's nice and sunny outside as opposed to a blizzard or some very cold weather."

In a bid to help drivers make sure their cars are ready ahead of time, on average in Lexington, the first measurable snowfall arrives on November 29.

