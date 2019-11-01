AAA: Switch to daylight savings can bring driving hazards

This weekend the clocks will turn back an hour, and while you may enjoy the extra hour of sleep, travel experts at AAA say they see a spike in car crashes with the time change.

Turning the clocks back this weekend means Monday morning's commute might look a little different for drivers.

Travel experts at AAA say the sun glare is tough this time of year.

They also say driving home in the late afternoon or evening, you'll experience reduced visibility.

That's because the sun starts setting earlier, too.

AAA crews say sunset is one of the most challenging times to drive, and a lot more people will be leaving work at sunset come next week.

The time change can also affect sleep patterns, and crews say that drowsy driving can contribute to a increased risk of car crashes.

Travel experts with AAA call drowsy driving one of the most underreported traffic safety issues.

They recommend getting plenty of rest before hitting the road and keeping headlights on during morning and evening commutes.

AAA also recommends wearing lights or reflective clothing if you plan to be out walking in the evening.

