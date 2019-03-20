ACLU continues pursuing litigation against KY abortion laws

The American Civil Liberties Union is continuing their fight against two abortion laws passed by lawmakers this legislative session.

Both of those bills have also been signed into law by Governor Matt Bevin.

The ACLU says both House Bill 5 and Senate Bill 9 are unconstitutional. House Bill 5 bans abortions that are based on gender, race, or disability. Senate Bill 9, also known as the fetal heart beat law, makes it illegal to have an abortion after a heartbeat is detected, which is typically around 6 weeks.

The ACLU believes the two laws effectively ban abortion. In the case of House Bill 5, the ACLU says the state can deny an abortion if officials don’t agree with a mother's reason for pursuing one. In reference to Senate Bill 9, attorneys with the ACLU claim most women don't even know they're pregnant at six weeks.

Governor Bevin signed the House Bill 5 yesterday because there was an emergency clause in the bill. It is now law.

Last week, when filing a lawsuit against both bills, the ACLU did ask for a temporary injunction blocking the bills while the litigation played out. The judge granted that for the fetal heartbeat bill but the request in regards to House Bill 5 is still pending.

Governor Bevin's administration responded to all of this saying they will aggressively defend the abortion laws.

Similar bills like these have been filed in Ohio, Tennessee, and Missouri.

