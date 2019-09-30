ACLU investigates Trump-themed banner at Anderson County football game

The American Civil Liberties Union said a banner celebrating Homecoming Week during an Anderson County High School football game is prompting their legal team to take a closer look at the pre-game celebration.

According to the school district, students were participating in an “America Out” themed game when they unveiled a banner for the players to run through before their game against Lincoln County.

The banner read “Make America Great Again, Trump Those Patriots.”

The district said the banner was made by students using an idea found on popular crafts app Pinterest, and was never meant to be a political statement.

However, a short time after the video was posted online of the players running through the banner, some did not like the idea.

The controversy captured the attention of the ACLU, which is now taking a close look at the event.

An ACLU representative said the nonprofit organization is now looking into why the Trump-centered celebration occurred during a school sponsored event. They also said the problem is both political sides weren't represented in the expression.

Legal experts with Anderson County schools said, “Read literally, the banner suggested the way to make America great again was to have the hometown team win its homecoming game, rather than having anything to do with the goings-on in Washington, D.C.”

Anderson County officials say no disciplinary action is warranted against anyone that took part in making the banner.

