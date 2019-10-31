ACT scores drop across Kentucky in 2019

Data released from ACT on Wednesday shows that Kentucky high school graduates who took the ACT college-entrance exam in English, mathematics, reading, and science saw a two-point percentage drop in meeting college readiness benchmarks compared to last year.

The decrease moves students from 20% readiness in 2018 to 18% this year. Composite scores were also down statewide, from 19.9% to 19.5 %

The drop is larger than the national average, which also saw an overall decline in scores.

“I am disappointed to see declines in all subject areas and composite scores,” said Kentucky Education Commissioner Wayne Lewis.

ACT College Readiness Benchmarks represent the minimum score needed on an ACT subject-area test to indicate a 50% chance of obtaining a B or higher or about a 75% chance of obtaining a C or higher in credit-bearing college courses.

“ACT scores are a key indicator of Kentucky high school graduates’ preparedness for success at the postsecondary level,” said Lewis. “As most of the jobs that have been and are being created in the 21st-century economy require postsecondary education or training, students’ readiness for success in college is more important now than ever before.”

The data also showed achievement gaps between racial groups. White students scored an average composite of 20.2, African-American students scored an average of 16.6, and Hispanic/Latino students scored an average of 18.1

“Many economically disadvantaged students and students of color in Kentucky are graduating from high school, often with good grades, but without the minimum skills necessary to be successful in college or in the workforce. We see this trend clearly in these ACT scores. Unless we acknowledge and boldly address those flaws, making policy and practice decisions that truly put students’ needs first, students in academic emergency will remain on the fast track to poverty, dependency and prison,” said Lewis.

