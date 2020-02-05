Adopt Love: Rex, Coonhound mix (Feb. 5, 2020)

WKYT and Richmond Road Veterinary Clinic are teaming up with the Lexington Humane Society to get as many dogs and cats adopted as possible.

Rex is a 5-years-old coonhound mix. He is a good boy with floppy ears, a sweet personality, and he is looking for his forever home! (Lexington Humane Society)

Rex is a sweetheart who wants to be the center of your attention. He would do best in a home where he is your one and only. He loves to snuggle and, he can be a talker so an apartment is not the home for him.

