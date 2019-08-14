AG: 1,400 Auto Plaza USA customers to receive restitution

The Kentucky Attorney General's Office has confirmed it has secured restitution for 1,400 Auto Plaza USA customers who were overcharged.

Court documents state the Nicholasville company told the 1,400 consumers the prices of vehicles included taxes and fees, but the company submitted insufficient tax amounts on the transactions.

Customers received delinquent tax notices from the state as a result.

The company and its owners will pay more than $450,000 as a result of a consent judgment.

“I am proud that our office was able to secure restitution for every customer,” Attorney General Andy Beshear said. “Every Kentuckian impacted will either receive their money back or have their outstanding taxes reconciled.”

700 consumers who paid delinquent taxes will receive a total of $214,000. The Kentucky Department of Revenue will receive $175,000 to resolve various issues with the other 700 customers.

"The Better Business Bureau applauds the action of Attorney General Beshear’s office in this matter," director of operations Kim Sweazy said. "We are proud to partner with his office to help protect and fight for consumers in the Commonwealth.”

Customers will be contacted by the Attorney General's Office in September once the defendants pay all the amounts due.