AG: 4 arrested in Frankfort child predator sting

Attorney General Andy Beshear says an undercover investigation into child predators netted four arrests.

Cyber investigators worked "Operation Shielded Child" for two days, focusing on suspects seeking sex with children online, and people producing or possessing, child pornography.

The following men were arrested in the sting:



Ricky Cornish Jr., 32, of Frankfort, was arrested May 16 on one count of unlawful use of electronic means originating or received within the Commonwealth to induce a minor to engage in sexual or other prohibited activities, a Class D felony.



Jarrett Hoskins, 23, of Lexington, was arrested May 17 on two counts of promoting human trafficking, victim under the age of 18, a Class C felony; and unlawful use of electronic means originating or received within the Commonwealth to induce a minor to engage in sexual or other prohibited activities, a Class D felony.



Joseph Leavitt, 34, of Frankfort, was arrested May 16 on one count of unlawful use of electronic means originating or received within the Commonwealth to induce a minor to engage in sexual or other prohibited activities, a Class D felony.



Michael Stewart, 46, of Sacramento, Kentucky, was arrested May 16 on three counts: unlawful use of electronic means originating or received within the Commonwealth to induce a minor to engage in sexual or other prohibited activities, a Class D felony; and two misdemeanor counts of possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.



Three defendants are being held in the Franklin County Regional Jail. Leavitt is being held in the Shelby County Detention Center.

