AG Beshear expected to announce new legal action against Gov. Bevin

On Monday we could learn the next steps in the battle between Attorney General Andy Beshear and Governor Matt Bevin over attendance records for teachers who called out sick in protest.

The Kentucky Labor Cabinet sent subpoenas to school districts that closed because of high numbers of teacher absences. Educators have been vocal at the Capitol, making their voices heard against a number of bills they didn't like.

Attorney General Beshear sent a letter to the Labor Cabinet, and at a news conference earlier this month threatened legal action if the governor did not rescind those subpoenas within 10 days.

"They are another attempt by this governor to bully our teachers, and I've had enough. And I think our teachers have had enough, too," Beshear told reporters at the time. "It's time to stop these petty attacks on our teachers, and I'm going to do everything in my power to stop them."

That 10-day deadline has now come and gone, and the attorney general has scheduled a news conference for Monday morning.

In response to WKYT's question at Fayette County's Reagan Day Dinner on Saturday night, Gov. Bevin called the likely lawsuit a "political stunt."

"He's had about three and a half years' worth of political stunt, frankly, as attorney general. He's not a good attorney, and he's been a terrible attorney general," Gov. Bevin said. "It's just an absolute political stunt - but frankly not surprising from someone as incompetent as he is."

Bevin also questioned the legality of Beshear tweeting about the issue from his campaign social media account.

Beshear is running for the Democratic nomination for governor. He faces Rep. Rocky Adkins, former auditor Adam Edelen and Geoff Young in the primary.

Gov. Bevin is running for re-election, but first has to fend off a primary challenge from Rep. Robert Goforth and William Woods.

