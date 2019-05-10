AG: Cold case investigation leads to second sexual assault indictment for Louisville man

Attorney General Andy Beshear announced on Friday that, for the second time, a Jefferson County man has been indicted on sexual assault charges.

Beshear’s office already indicted 46-year-old Jason Todd Langston of Louisville in August of last year for an alleged 2005 sexual assault in McCracken County.

In a press release, the Attorney General says further investigation led his office’s cold case unit to a second victim and another indictment against Langston for a 2000 alleged sexual assault.

Friday morning, a McCracken County grand jury indicted Langston on four counts, including 1st-degree rape, 1st-degree sodomy, kidnapping, and 2nd-degree persistent felon.

Both indictments were the result of working through Kentucky’s backlog of untested Sexual Assault Forensic Evidence or SAFE kits.

Friday’s charges mark the ninth indictment linked to the SAFE kit backlog.

“This ninth indictment shows you how critical working on this backlog is, and that we can expect more and more indictments as we move forward,” says Beshear. “The more investigations we complete, the more it will lead us to serial rapists that may still be on our streets, so today is a very good day, but let me tell you I expect many more good days in front of us.”

Langston is being held at the McCracken County Detention Center on a $70,000 dollar bond.

