AG Cyber Crimes Unit: No threat to Georgetown Middle School

The attorney general's Cyber Crimes Unit says there is no threat against Georgetown Middle School on Tuesday.

A threat against the Scott County school was going around on Instagram. It told students not to go to "GMS" because there could be violence.

The cyber investigators looked into the post and found out "GMS" referred to a middle school in Gaithersburg, Md.

Investigators contacted law enforcement in Maryland. They say they're aware of the threat and are investigating it.