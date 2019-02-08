AG: Regulation restricting access to Ky. Capitol is invalid

Kentucky's attorney general says a new regulation restricting public access to the state Capitol is invalid.

The opinion released Thursday by Democratic Attorney General Andy Beshear says no "imminent threat" to public health or safety was shown to justify the regulation.

The regulation was imposed by Republican Gov. Matt Bevin's administration a few days before state lawmakers convened for this year's session.

The AG's opinion is advisory and doesn't carry the force of law.

Bevin spokesman Woody Maglinger says the regulation was developed with guidance from law enforcement and security officials. He says Bevin's administration is confident the regulation complies with law.

The opinion adds to the numerous disputes between Beshear and Bevin. Bevin is running for re-election this year, and Beshear is among four Democrats running for governor.

