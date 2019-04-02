Amber Alert issued for missing Kentucky teen

Updated: Tue 5:20 AM, Apr 02, 2019

DAWSON SPRINGS, Ky. (WKYT) - Police are searching for Glenn Harper in connection with an AMBER Alert in Kentucky.

Lauryn Sizemore, 16, was last seen in her bedroom in Dawson Springs, Ky. late Friday night into Saturday morning. She was noticed missing around 9:30 a.m. Saturday.

The AMBER Alert was issued Tuesday morning.

Police think Sizemore is with Harper, who is her step-grandfather. The 56-year-old is driving a maroon 2004 Hyundai Sonata with temporary Kentucky tag 9555994.

Investigators said Harper told a friend he was going to Texas. His brother and father live near Houston.

 
