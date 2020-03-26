Amber Alert canceled for Kentucky twin girls

Kentucky State Police have canceled the amber alert for 7-year-old twins Isabella and Audrianna Blanchard after officers say the twins were found with their mother.

The twins were found in Dawson Springs, Ky., at approximately 2 a.m Thursday morning.

According to the alert, Isabella and Audrianna Blanchard were last seen with Neely Blanchard last week.

Kentucky State Police said Neely Blanchard does not have custody of the girls. Their grandmother is their legal guardian.

Police say Neely visited the twins on Friday, March 20 at the grandmother's home.

Neely took the girls to a friend’s home in Dawson Springs, Ky., but did not take them back to their grandmother’s home.

Neely had not been seen or heard from since March 23. Police say she has a history of mental illness that is made worse by the coronavirus pandemic.

