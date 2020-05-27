AMR Lexington awarded COVID-19 vaccine clinical trial

A trial will soon be underway for a possible COVID-19 vaccine, and it's happening right here in Kentucky.

(Photo: WKYT/Krista Frost)

Doctor and medical researcher Mark Adam knew it was a possibility his team work on a vaccine to fight COVID-19. Adam has studied vaccines for years.

Now, his team his actually being told to gear up for that cure.

About two months ago, Alliance for Multispecialty Research (or AMR) told his office they could be studying a potential vaccine for COVID-19. About two weeks ago, they found out they're moving forward.

So far, workers inside his office have gone through training for administering the potential vaccine. That includes a new technique for how it's given.

So, starting next week, they'll be bringing in healthy patients to see how this affects them. Those participants will keep a diary detailing how they feel day to day and, hopefully, they can call this vaccine a success.

It's a process that's being fast-tracked, and one that usually takes years.

"We are, if you think about it you're looking at the first quarter of next year perhaps maybe the second quarter," said Dr. Adams.

AMR is seeking healthy patients to participate in this trial. There will be a few groups of people being tested starting next week.