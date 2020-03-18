ARH implements visitor restrictions to stem spread of COVID-19

Appalachian Regional Healthcare is making changes in preparation for COVID-19.

New visitor restrictions are in place. No visitation is allowed in the hospitals, except for end-of-life cases.

In the case of labor or delivery, only one person of the mother’s choosing will be allowed to accompany and visit. The visitor will have to undergo screening.

One adult may also stay with a pediatric patient.

The new restrictions go into effect immediately.

There is also limited entry access to the facilities. Most visitor entrances will be closed.

Signs will be posted to direct people to approved entrances.

