ARH reducing staff levels to prepare for coronavirus surge

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Appalachian Regional Healthcare will temporarily reduce its staffing levels through furloughs across the 13-hospital healthcare system in Eastern Kentucky and Southern West Virginia.
A news release from ARH said the decision was made to focus on essential services and the expected increase in COVID-19 patients.
Certain clinics and outpatient services are closed during this time.
ARH will furlough 500 of its 6,000 employees.
Affected employees were notified of the plans Friday.