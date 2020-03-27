ARH reducing staff levels to prepare for coronavirus surge

Appalachian Regional Healthcare will temporarily reduce its staffing levels through furloughs across the 13-hospital healthcare system in Eastern Kentucky and Southern West Virginia.

A news release from ARH said the decision was made to focus on essential services and the expected increase in COVID-19 patients.

Certain clinics and outpatient services are closed during this time.

ARH will furlough 500 of its 6,000 employees.

Affected employees were notified of the plans Friday.