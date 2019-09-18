ATF searching for clues in theft of explosives in Wolfe County

Wed 12:48 PM, Sep 18, 2019

CAMPTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Federal authorities are asking for the public's help after explosives were stolen in Wolfe County.

ATF agents say between Friday afternoon and Monday morning, at least one person broke into a storage unit containing explosives at a construction site near Wheelrim Road in eastern Wolfe County.

If you have information on the theft, you are asked to call the ATF at 1-888-ATF-TIPS. You can also send a tip by clicking here.

The ATF is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the recovery of the explosives and/or the arrest and conviction of anyone responsible.

Federal authorities are receiving assistance from Kentucky State Police in the case.

 
