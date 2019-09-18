ATF searching for clues in theft of explosives in Wolfe County

Federal authorities are asking for the public's help after explosives were stolen in Wolfe County.

ATF agents say between Friday afternoon and Monday morning, at least one person broke into a storage unit containing explosives at a construction site near Wheelrim Road in eastern Wolfe County.

If you have information on the theft, you are asked to call the ATF at 1-888-ATF-TIPS. You can also send a tip by clicking here.

The ATF is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the recovery of the explosives and/or the arrest and conviction of anyone responsible.

Federal authorities are receiving assistance from Kentucky State Police in the case.