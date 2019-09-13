AT&T, DirecTV customers may be unable to get Kentucky-Florida game

An ongoing dispute between Disney and AT&T could leave thousands in Kentucky without ESPN ahead of the Wildcats' primetime matchup with Florida.

Sawyer Smith lines up in the shotgun during Kentucky's game against Eastern Michigan (Regina Rickert)

The SEC Network, ESPN and other Disney-owned networks may soon be gone from DirecTV, AT&T U-Verse or AT&T TVNow if the two companies can't come to terms.

SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey, whose conference is in a joint venture with Disney, took to social media in hopes viewers will pressure the television provider to reach a deal. Disney claims AT&T has refused to reach a fair, market-based agreement.

AT&T claims Disney is putting viewers in the middle of negotiations with the threats to pull ESPN and other channels. It also says it is working on a deal to prevent consumers from receiving higher monthly costs.

Kentucky plays Florida at 7 p.m. on ESPN.