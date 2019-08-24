AT&T union workers in Kentucky go on strike

AT&T employees in central Kentucky have joined thousands of others on a strike. Members of the Communication Workers of America (CWA) are accusing the company of unfair labor practices during negotiations for a new contract.

"We were making concessions, the contractor negotiations were moving along, then AT&T decided to switch gears," said Joshua Swiney, an AT&T employee and CWA member. "They informed us that their bargaining team was not qualified to make bargaining suggestions."

With health benefits, work schedules, and compensations on the line, more than 20,000 union workers for AT&T in the Southeast have been on strike since Friday midnight. Swiney joined nearly a dozen others in Richmond on Saturday. They stood near Corporate Way holding signs urging drivers to honk their horns in support of the strike.

"We didn't really didn't want it to come to this, but if this is what we actually have to do... this is what we're willing to do," said Swiney.

So far company officials have denounced the strike.

"We’re baffled as to why union leadership would call one when we’re offering terms that would help our employees – some of whom average from $121,000 to $134,000 in total compensation – be even better off,” said AT&T spokesman Jim Kimberly.

Officials also stated that they are prepared to conduct business operations as normal.

“We’re prepared for a strike and in the event of a work stoppage, we will continue working hard to serve our customers,” Kimberly said.

Union workers scoffed at the statements, saying the company needs to do more to create safer work environments and better work schedules for employees.

"Some of our wire techs work very long hours. They can reach 60+ hours a week by Thursday," said Swiney.

CWA says the strike will continue through next week.