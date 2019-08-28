AVOL's 10th annual Dining Out for Life event looks to end HIV in Kentucky

AVOL is hosting the 10th annual Dining Out for Life event on Sept. 12.

During the event, participating restaurants donate 25 percent of their sales to AVOL.

AVOL’s mission is to end HIV in Kentucky by making it easy to contribute to the cause.

"We put a volunteer in every restaurant the day of the event to make sure their guests are well attended to. Diners are greeted and given information about AVOL, it's a real awareness builder," said Jon Parker Executive Director of AVOL Kentucky.

With the money raised from this event and a partnership with the Lexington-Fayette County Government, AVOL educates people about HIV. The program also provides support to those living with the virus through their housing programs.

AVOL is hoping to raise $120,000 through this year’s event.