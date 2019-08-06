A&W Restaurants giving away free root beer floats

A&W Restaurants is celebrating National Root Beer Float Day with free sweet treats!

The chain is offering free floats Tuesday, August 6. In exchange, customers are encouraged to donate money for Disabled American Veterans.

The fundraiser is happening from 2 p.m. until 8 p.m. at participating locations, including in Lexington.

Local DAV volunteers will be on hand to greet customers and to thank them for their support.

Since the restaurant started celebrating the day, it's raised more than $800,000 for veterans groups.