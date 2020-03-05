Abortion bills advanced by Kentucky House committee

A Kentucky House committee has approved a bill to expand the state attorney general's authority to enforce abortion law.

The measure would expand the attorney general's power to regulate abortion facilities, including bringing civil or criminal penalties for violations.

Media outlets report that the bill cleared the House Judiciary Committee on Wednesday.

It would enhance the power of Attorney General Daniel Cameron to take enforcement action against abortion clinics without approval from Gov. Andy Beshear's administration.

Cameron is an anti-abortion Republican. Beshear is a Democrat who supports abortion rights.