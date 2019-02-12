Abuse survivors asking Kentucky lawmakers for change

Survivors of gun and domestic violence and other volunteers are gathering at the Capitol in Frankfort Tuesday morning to ask for legislative protection following abuse.

MGN

They are urging lawmakers to support legislation which would disarm domestic abusers. The law would prohibit abusers who have protective orders and who have been convicted of misdemeanor domestic violence crimes from purchasing guns.

The law would also require all abusers to give up any guns they already own.

Those in support of the legislation include volunteers from the Kentucky chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, Everytown for Gun Safety and survivors of abuse.

About 103 people in Kentucky were shot and killed by an intimate partner between 2013 and 2017.

The groups will be advocating for the change starting at 10 a.m. Tuesday morning at the Capitol building.

