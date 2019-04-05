Accused child impersonator found in Kentucky now in jail

The man who claimed to be an Illinois boy who has been missing for years is in the Hamilton County jail on a holder for the FBI, according to Gray affiliate FOX 19.

It's unclear what federal charges Rini is facing.

The FBI's Louisville office says detective will provide an update on this case at 11:30 a.m. Friday.

This comes after detectives received DNA results proving 23-year-old Brian Rini is not Timmothy Pitzen.

In 2011, then-6-year-old Timmothy Pitzen's mother killed herself, leaving a note saying her son, whose hometown is Aurora, was fine but that no one would ever find him.

"To be clear, law enforcement has not and will not forget Timmothy, and we hope to one day reunite him with his family," the FBI Louisville office tweeted. "Unfortunately, that day will not be today."

Aurora police sent two detectives to Kentucky after receiving word of the possible connection. The person claimed he was Timmothy and that he had escaped two kidnappers.