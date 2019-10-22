Police investigating after man found shot at Lexington home

Police are investigating after one man was found shot at a Lexington home.

They say just before 5 a.m. officers responded to multiple shots fired reported in the area of Douglas Avenue, off Georgetown Street.

There, police say they found a man in his early 20's with multiple gunshot wounds. They say those appear to be non-life-threatening.

In terms of suspects, police say six to seven individuals were seen running behind the home towards Florence Avenue.

