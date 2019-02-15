Active shooter reported in suburban Chicago business

There’s an active shooting situation at a business southwest of Chicago.

“This is an active scene,” Aurora Police tweeted. “Please avoid the area.” The area is on lockdown.

Multiple people are wounded, including police officers, a police spokesperson told WLS in Chicago. Several people have been transported to area hospitals.

First responders have been able to reach some injured, but because of the active scene they are waiting for police to clear some areas.

There’s a large police presence at the Henry Pratt Company, WLS reports. The company is one of North America’s largest manufacturers of valves for the potable water, wastewater, power generation and industrial markets.

A law enforcement source told WGN a SWAT team has been deployed from Kane County as well as the U.S Marshall’s Task Force.

The nearby Holy Angels Catholic School is on lockdown, the WLS reports.

“Dozens of Aurora police squads, Kane County Sheriff’s Office squads, ambulances and fire trucks flying down Lake Street to respond to an incident,” Chicago Tribune reporter Megan Jones tweeted.

Copyright 2019 Gray Television Group, Inc. All rights reserved.