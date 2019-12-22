Activist delivers free coats to children across the state

Community Activist Devine Carama has spent months gathering coats for children in need in Central and Eastern Kentucky, Saturday his annual “A Coat to Keep the Cold Away” coat drive came to a peak as he delivered coats across the state.

“I think this year was probably our most successful coat drive,” Hip Hop artist and activist Devine Carama said.

This is the sixth year for his annual coat drive. Every year he gets in touch with schools and others who may need something to keep their children warm and figures a goal for the year.

This year he hoped to collect about 2,900 coats. He told WKYT he fell short by about 200 but knows every year the drive gets bigger and gathers more involvement from the community.

“We’ve had one donation that was $5,000, the rest of the donations have been small from a lot of people,” he said.

More corporations have volunteered to donate money and coats to help his cause.

Saturday he took 500 of the 2,900 to eastern Kentucky, delivering them to children in Hazard, Pineville, West Liberty and other locations.

He told WKYT his goal is to go state-wide with the drive and work with people and corporations all across the state.

He and other volunteers will deliver more coats to eastern Kentucky Monday, December 23.

You can find more about the coat drive and receiving help here.